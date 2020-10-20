Hotel Quarantine Inquiry must recall these five witnesses, says shadow attorney general

The shadow attorney general has listed five people he wants recalled by the hotel quarantine inquiry.

The inquiry will hold an extraordinary meeting this afternoon.

Ed O’Donohue told Neil Mitchell Justice Jennifer Coate needed to recall witnesses to give evidence.

“There are real questions about truthfulness and the facts at play and we just simply don’t know exactly what’s happened,” he said.

“Until we know the facts and the truth, the board hasn’t done its job.”

Mr O’Donohue said Jenny Mikakos, Daniel Andrews, Brett Sutton, Chris Eccles and Graham Ashton all needed to be recalled to give evidence.

“Jenny Mikakos has said that Daniel Andrews’ evidence basically can’t be trusted,” he said.

“She must have a reason for saying that.”

