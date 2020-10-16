3AW
Hotel quarantine inquiry to be re-opened for ‘extraordinary’ sitting

2 hours ago
coronavirus latest

The hotel quarantine inquiry is being re-opened.

In a short statement, the board advised it will hold an “extraordinary” sitting at 2pm on Tuesday.

The Board of Inquiry, chaired by retired judge Jennifer Coate, said further details would be announced.

At this stage, it’s unclear if any witnesses will be called.

There weren’t meant to be any more public hearings after they finished nearly three weeks ago.

Since then, new evidence has been trickling in, including phone records that hadn’t previously been obtained.

At this stage, the inquiry is due to report on Novmber 6.

