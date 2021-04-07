3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Acting Hotel Quarantine Minister ‘confident’..

Acting Hotel Quarantine Minister ‘confident’ as international travellers arrive in Melbourne

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast + 3AW Mornings
Article image for Acting Hotel Quarantine Minister ‘confident’ as international travellers arrive in Melbourne

Victoria’s hotel quarantine program is up and running again.

It comes after the program was shut down for two months after COVID-19 leaked from a quarantine hotel.

The first flight of international travellers, a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo, touched down in Melbourne just before 4.30am.

They’ve been loaded on to buses and taken to the InterContinental hotel in the CBD.

Acting Hotel Quarantine Minister, Danny Pearson, says he’s “confident we’ve got this right”.

But he says there’s always a risk associated with hotel quarantine.

“We’ve taken out as many of the risks as we can but this is going to be a case of continually monitoring the situation, continually working,” Mr Pearson told Tony Jones.

So far, 46 per cent of hotel quarantine staff have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mr Pearson says all workers will be fully vaccinated in coming weeks.

“By the end of April every single worker in the program will have received their two shots of Pfizer,” he said.

International arrivals into the state are currently capped at 800 per week.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Nine

3AW Breakfast + 3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332