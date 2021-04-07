3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hotel quarantine to resume in Victoria tomorrow

5 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Hotel quarantine to resume in Victoria tomorrow

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system fires up again tomorrow.

More than 100 returning travellers from six countries will fly into Melbourne to enter their 14 days in quarantine.

Understandably, there’s some anxiety among Victorians about the program resuming.

COVID-19 leaks have twice led the state being plunged into lockdown.

But the state’s COVID-19 quarantine commissioner says it’s going to be safer than it’s ever been.

“We have learned a lot,” Emma Cassar said.

“We have made it as safe as we can but it isn’t risk free.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332