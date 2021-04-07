Hotel quarantine to resume in Victoria tomorrow

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system fires up again tomorrow.

More than 100 returning travellers from six countries will fly into Melbourne to enter their 14 days in quarantine.

Understandably, there’s some anxiety among Victorians about the program resuming.

COVID-19 leaks have twice led the state being plunged into lockdown.

But the state’s COVID-19 quarantine commissioner says it’s going to be safer than it’s ever been.

“We have learned a lot,” Emma Cassar said.

“We have made it as safe as we can but it isn’t risk free.”

Picture by Getty iStock