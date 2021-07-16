Hotels Association says ‘uncertainty is crippling’ the pub and hospitality scene

The Victorian president of the Australian Hotels Association has expressed frustration with the state government, saying the lack of notice and consultation regarding lockdowns is “crippling” the hospitality scene.

David Canny told Neil Mitchell the industry understood lockdowns were an unfortunate reality and was willing to work with government.

“But we need to be prepared, so business knows that if there is a lockdown the assistance is going to be there for them, and their staff,” he said.

“Not get to the lockdown and say we’ll work it out – that’s too late.

“The uncertainty is crippling our industry.”

He said the Premier’s announcement late on Thursday was “devastating” news.

“We thought yesterday 11am we were OK,” Mr Canny said.

Picture by Getty iStock