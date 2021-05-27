Hotline meltdown: Victoria’s vaccination phone line crashes within minutes of opening

Victoria has set up a dedicated vaccination hotline today, but both the new number and the existing COVID-19 hotline are experiencing problems.

From today, 40 to 49-year-olds are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but the only way they can book is via the hotline.

After the coronavirus hotline crashed for several hours yesterday amid overwhelming demand, the state government has today set up a dedicated vaccination hotline.

But, in the process, they’ve introduced a recorded message on the general coronavirus vaccine line — 1800 675 398 — which instructs callers ring the vaccine line if they’re trying to book for a jab.

That’s left individuals and businesses with other questions about COVID-19 with nowhere to turn for information.

The new vaccine hotline — 1800 571 121 — meanwhile, is either engaged or hangs up on callers.

