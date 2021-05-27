3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hotline meltdown: Victoria’s vaccination..

Hotline meltdown: Victoria’s vaccination phone line crashes within minutes of opening

32 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria has set up a dedicated vaccination hotline today, but both the new number and the existing COVID-19 hotline are experiencing problems.

From today, 40 to 49-year-olds are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but the only way they can book is via the hotline.

After the coronavirus hotline crashed for several hours yesterday amid overwhelming demand, the state government has today set up a dedicated vaccination hotline.

But, in the process, they’ve introduced a recorded message on the general coronavirus vaccine line — 1800 675 398 — which instructs callers ring the vaccine line if they’re trying to book for a jab.

That’s left individuals and businesses with other questions about COVID-19 with nowhere to turn for information.

The new vaccine hotline — 1800 571 121 — meanwhile, is either engaged or hangs up on callers.

Press PLAY below for more information on the problems with the coronavirus hotlines

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332