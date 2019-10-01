House prices on the mend

The housing market is on track for recovery after property prices in Sydney and Melbourne increased by 1.7 per cent in September.

However, growth fell flat in other capital cities with Brisbane only up by 0.1 per cent.

CoreLogic’s Tim Lawless tells Ross Greenwood interest rates aren’t the main reason for a rise in prices.

“Economic conditions in Sydney and Melbourne are much stronger.

“It’s not just interest rates that are driving prices at the moment.”

