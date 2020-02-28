How 3AW helped resolve the pay dispute between Yarra Trams and union

RTBU boss Luba Grigorovitch says an interview she did on 3AW helped break the ice that ultimately resolved the bitter pay dispute between Yarra Trams and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.

The union and tram operator have come to an agreement over the dispute, which began in July 2019, just three days after public transport minister Melissa Horne intervened to end strikes.

Speaking with Tom Elliott, Luba Grigorovitch said Ms Horne sent her a text on Sunday night after hearing her speak on the radio.

“She heard what I had to say on 3AW,” Ms Grigorovitch explained.

The agreement for tram drivers include a 14 per cent wage increase over four years, back payment to July 1 last year, guaranteed 23 hours of work for part time staff, and strengthened conditions.

