How a butterfly derailed a multi-million dollar rail project

An endangered butterfly has derailed a new section of railway tracks promised by the Andrews government.

The $530 million track duplication project on the Hurstbridge line has been re-jigged after the Eltham Copper Butterfly was found in bushland near Montmorency station.

Associate Professor Michael Braby, entomologist from the Australian National University, told 3AW Breakfast it was possible for the species to be relocated to safety.

But it’s complicated.

“It’s a little bit tricky because this butterfly has a very complex ecological association with an ant and a plant,” he explained.

“You’d have to find an area that would have both the plant and the ant.

“But that’s something that should be explored and looked into.

“I don’t know whether it would work.”

