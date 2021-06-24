3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a butterfly derailed a multi-million dollar rail project

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How a butterfly derailed a multi-million dollar rail project

An endangered butterfly has derailed a new section of railway tracks promised by the Andrews government.

The $530 million track duplication project on the Hurstbridge line has been re-jigged after the Eltham Copper Butterfly was found in bushland near Montmorency station.

Associate Professor Michael Braby, entomologist from the Australian National University, told 3AW Breakfast it was possible for the species to be relocated to safety.

But it’s complicated.

“It’s a little bit tricky because this butterfly has a very complex ecological association with an ant and a plant,” he explained.

“You’d have to find an area that would have both the plant and the ant.

“But that’s something that should be explored and looked into.

“I don’t know whether it would work.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain more on 3AW

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332