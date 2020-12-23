How a Christmas tree landed a Sydney woman in hospital

A Sydney woman has shared a warning to others after an allergic reaction to a Christmas tree landed her in hospital.

Niki Waldegrave bought a real Christmas tree for the first time last year, but before she even got it home, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“Within seconds my arms and my face … basically everywhere where the tree had touched me came out in massive hives,” she told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee.

“Over the course of the next few hours my eyes started closing up, my skin was weeping, my face swelled.

“I ended up in hospital … it was pretty grim!”

Ms Waldegrave’s experience isn’t isolated. Chrismas tree syndrome — an allergic reaction triggered by mould spores and pollen collected from other plants — is quite common.

Christmas tree allergies can cause hives, wheezing, sneezing, coughs, chest pain, sore eyes and potentially serious asthma attacks.

Those with asthma and allergies are most likely to have a reaction to Christmas trees.

