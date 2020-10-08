How a community group helped crush COVID-19 in Melbourne’s west

A community group has been widely praised for helping crush the coronavirus in Melbourne’s west and north west.

At the height of Victoria’s second wave, the suburbs across that region of the city were collectively recording as many as 400 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day.

This week, the 32-suburb block – which includes the 10 suburbs who first suffered a hard lockdown – had its first day of zero new cases.

And a community group is being widely praised for its role in making that happen.

“It’s amazing to think they were hotspots only a few months ago,” Chris Turner, CoHealth Executive, told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to find out how they did it!