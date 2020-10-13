How a couple helped save an elderly man in the middle of a rainy night

A couple has been credited with saving the life of a 90-year-old man who’d fallen in his backyard in the middle of a rainy night.

Tori Tabbit was at her partner’s place at Doncaster at the weekend when they heard screams just after midnight.

“We kept listening in and started hearing somebody scream ‘help me’ every 30 seconds,” she explained on 3AW Mornings.

Unaware what was happening, they phoned police.

The man was found lying on the ground after falling and hurting his hip.

The man, who has dementia and various other ailments, had become disorientated and decided to clean his garage in the middle of the night.

He’d spent as long as two hours lying on the ground in the rain.

The man has since had surgery and is recovering well!

