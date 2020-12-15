How a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be rolled out in Australia

Australians aged over 70, along with health workers, look set to be the first people in Australia to get a COVID-19 jab.

The Herald Sun reports the population will be divided into 12 age brackets, with the oldest to receive the vaccine first.

Chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, Professor Catherine Bennett, says the plan is consistent with how the vaccine is being rolled out elsewhere.

“We’re following a similar pattern that’s happening across the world where the priority is not only the people who are most vulnerable if they get the virus, but also particularly aged care,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We know, from Victoria’s experience, how that can really accelerate the spread of the virus.

“This virus really does discriminate by age.”

The first Australians are expected to get the jab on March, with health workers expected to be given priority access.

The staged rollout by age may mean younger Australians will have to wait until late next year before they can travel overseas.

