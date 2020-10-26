How a frontline doctor thinks the first and second COVID-19 waves differed

As the second wave of COVID-19 dissipates, a frontline doctor says there was one key difference between the the first and second waves.

Emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis says he “had to pinch himself” when he saw there were no new cases again today.

“The difference between the first and the second wave is that we’ve learnt a lot,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“As a population we know what it’s like now to feel some awful pain and I think the vast, vast majority of us are determined not to go back there.

“I think the government and the Department of Health have learnt at lot as well”

Dr Parnis says now is time to celebrate, and then get back to work to ensure there isn’t a third wave.

“The next step after this little break for celebration is to say ‘Ok. How do we do these things in a different and safe way?’

“We’ve got a lot that still needs to be done but I think an important part of that is to recognise what we have achieved thus far as an incentive and an encouragement.”

Press PLAY below for more.