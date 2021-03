A logistics expert says Australia is unlikely to feel too much price pain as a result of a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Peter Van Duijn, Maritime Logistics Expert at the Centre for Supply Chain and Logistics at Deakin University, said it would likely impact Asia and Europe.

“I think for us in Australia there isn’t much to worry about,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock