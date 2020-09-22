3AW
How a Gladstone Park woman is bringing joy to her neighbours in lockdown

2 hours ago
The Rumour File
(Images: Nicole Meaney / The Kindness Pandemic)

A mum in Melbourne’s north-west has been brightening the days of adult and children alike for the past month.

Fiona Cracknell spends hours doing chalk drawings on the footpath in Gladstone Park.

The pictures are scrubbed off once a week and replaced with new ones.

A post about the drawings, which was shared in popular Facebook group, The Kindness Pandemic, has been liked more than 3000 times in 10 hours.

Press PLAY below to hear why Fiona does the drawings.

 

News
