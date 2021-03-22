3AW
How a kick in the bum might have saved this man’s life

48 mins ago
The Rumour File
A man is thanking his lucky stars after he was kicked in the rear by a mate while horsing around at the pub.

Mark ‘Cricket’ Osler was booted in the bum by a friend about a fortnight before Christmas.

“I had my back turned to him and he just gave me one of those cheeky side kicks in the backside as he was walking out, to say goodbye,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I thought I had a bruised coccyx for quit a few weeks.”

Mr Osler’s chiropractor suggested he get x-rays — and they found something much more sinister than a broken bone.

“They found a four centimetre tumour on the base of the spine,” he said.

“I was diagnosed that day.

“Bang! Straight into the Epworth Hospital and chemotherapy, and everything else that goes with it.”

“I’d be in a lot of problems if he hadn’t have. I’ve been told that by quite a few people.

“I’m pretty lucky that it actually happened.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

