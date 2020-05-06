3AW
How a kind garbo made this little boy’s iso-birthday special

2 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE

Cooper loves rubbish bins and garbage trucks.

So when his fifth birthday came around, his local rubbish truck driver made sure being in isolation didn’t stop him from having a special day.

Ron the garbo turned up to Cooper’s Sunbury home yesterday bearing gifts and experiences that lit up little Cooper’s world.

He gave Cooper a ride in his truck, a card with $10 inside, and two little toy garbage bins.

“His fav bin truck driver made his day super special & has made his whole day,” mum Erin posted on Facebook, which has since gone viral reached nearly one million people.

Ross and John spoke to Erin, click PLAY to listen

