How a man was reunited with his stolen 70s Ferrari just hours after learning it was missing

The owner of a classic Ferrari has been reunited with his stolen vehicle only hours after discovering it was snatched — thanks to the power of social media.

Cameron Smith realised his beloved mid-70s Ferrari 700 was gone when he left work at 5.30pm last night.

“At that point I thought it was never going to be seen again,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Smith contacted police and his insurer, and returned home expecting he’d never see the car again.

Then he had another thought.

“I thought ‘It won’t hurt to reach out to the social media network’. I’m in a car club called Highball and I thought ‘I’ll put it out to those guys and see. You never know’.

“A good friend … he’s got a wide following. He posted on his Instagram.”

Incredibly, within half an hour Mr Smith’s friend had a lead — the car had been spotted in an underground car park.

“He sent me a message of a screenshot of a guy saying ‘I saw that car yesterday. It’s in a car park in Clayton’.

“20 minutes later I’m standing next to it in my pyjamas waiting for police to turn up!”

The vehicle’s ignition barrel had been drilled out, but it otherwise looks to be in good condition.

The car is now in the possession of Victoria Police and is being checked for finger prints.

Image: Cameron Smith