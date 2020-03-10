3AW
How a massive donation helped Neil’s Wheel crack $200,000!

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil’s Wheel has cracked $200,000!

The Western Bulldogs have added another whopping $15,000 to the total, taking the tally to $210,000 raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

And the donation actually came from a Collingwood supporter!

“We were really touched by the generosity of E-Max Australia in the last 24 hours,” Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains explained on 3AW Mornings.

“Their managing director, Phil Carthew and his wife Susan, generously donated $15,000 to the Bulldogs’ efforts.”

Bains’ total now stands at more than $32,000.

You can still donate here…

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

