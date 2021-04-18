3AW
How a Mediterranean diet can override genetic risk of heart disease

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
New research has shown a Mediterranean diet can override genetic risk of heart attack.

Lisa Renn, experienced dietitian and nutritionist, told 3AW Breakfast the diet negated the “big four” risk factors when it came to heart disease.

“And that’s high salt, high saturated fat, high sugar and now, a new sort of category is ultra processed food,” she said.

“The Mediterranean diet doesn’t have those things, plus it does have plenty of fruit and vegetables, the regular consumption of fish, moderate consumption of dairy, not a whole lot of meat other than fish and it has a reasonable amount of extra virgin olive oil.

“The diet in itself moves away from those four risk factors.”

