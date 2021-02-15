3AW
How a Melbourne couple turned a ‘nightmare’ into a ‘fairytale’ wedding

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
A Melbourne couple have checked in after a last minute scramble to ensure their wedding could go ahead despite lockdown.

Bride-to-be Natasha spoke to Dee Dee on Friday, just hours after the announcement of Victoria’s snap lockdown, which led to her wedding the next day being called off.

But Natasha and her partner Paul performed the mammoth feat of moving their wedding forward a day, and squeezing it in before the lockdown began.

“I can’t even believe what we did. I can’t believe we scrambled to do it all in a couple of hours!,” Natasha told Dee Dee.

“It went from a complete nightmare to a fairytale.”

The police were called to the reception, which took place on a Yarraville street.

But Natasha says they were only there to help.

The way we celebrated was basically on a street in Yarraville, and at some point cars were trying to come through and the police came,” she said.

“We all thought ‘Oh no, they’re going to shut us down’.

“They said ‘We’re here to make sure the cars don’t come down the street. You just celebrate and enjoy the night.”

Press PLAY below for more.

