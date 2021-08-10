How a pasta shop in Melbourne’s inner-north is helping struggling residents in lockdown

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A pasta shop fed struggling Melburnians for free last night.

Maria’s Pasta in North Fitzroy started offering free meals in lockdown five, and they’ve done it again this time around.

Scroll down to see the enormous queue that formed outside the shop

Kylie Italiano from Maria’s Pasta says staff at the shop noticed the change in mood the minute lockdown was announced, and knew they had to do something.

“We can’t share a meal together but we can actually eat together in our own homes,” she told Ross and Russel.

“If we all eat the same thing there’s a sense that we’re all having a massive family dinner all around North Fitzroy.

“Last night people came in their droves. It was really, really special.”

