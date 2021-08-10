3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a pasta shop in Melbourne’s inner-north is helping struggling residents in lockdown

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
The Rumour File
Maria's Pasta

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A pasta shop fed struggling Melburnians for free last night.

Maria’s Pasta in North Fitzroy started offering free meals in lockdown five, and they’ve done it again this time around.

  • Scroll down to see the enormous queue that formed outside the shop

Kylie Italiano from Maria’s Pasta says staff at the shop noticed the change in mood the minute lockdown was announced, and knew they had to do something.

“We can’t share a meal together but we can actually eat together in our own homes,” she told Ross and Russel.

“If we all eat the same thing there’s a sense that we’re all having a massive family dinner all around North Fitzroy.

“Last night people came in their droves. It was really, really special.”

Press PLAY below to hear what prompted the shop to give away free meals

Press PLAY below to see the massive queue that formed outside the shop

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332