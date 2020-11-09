3AW
How a personalised number plate sparked toll troubles for this driver

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How a personalised number plate sparked toll troubles for this driver

Tracey Mackenzie has vented her frustration after she’s been forced to ask for refunds on over 200 toll fees, despite the fact it’s not her car.

She noticed the tolls on her account during lockdown, when she obviously wasn’t using Linkt roads.

It’s since emerged a car with the same number plate, but registered in NSW, is using toll roads.

That car doesn’t have a Linkt account, meaning Tracey is left with the bill.

She was told by Linkt to change her number plate, or keep asking for refunds.

“I don’t think I should really have to get a new number plate because their system doesn’t identify whether it’s NSW or Victorian,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Picture by Getty iStock)

