How a Queensland family stumbled upon Australia’s biggest ever dinosaur discovery

44 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How a Queensland family stumbled upon Australia’s biggest ever dinosaur discovery

A Queensland farmer who found Australia’s biggest ever dinosaur has told Neil Mitchell she had no idea just how significant her discovery would turn out.

Robyn Mackenzie, who is a field paleontologist, said she knew they’d stumbled across something “exciting” on their 112,000 hectare Eromanga property.

“We were just excited to find a piece of dinosaur bone,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

“But not in your wildest dreams would you think you were going to be unearthing Australia’s largest dinosaur.

“It was a eureka moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear her explain what happened next!

Picture by Getty iStock.

