How a suburban supermarket is helping the decimated restaurant industry

An independent suburban supermarket has set the standard for helping out local restaurants.

Boccaccio Cellars in Balwyn has started selling packaged meals (an example from Longrain pictured above) from Melbourne eateries struggling to get bums on sits as COVID-19 social distancing rules take their toll.

Store operator Anthony D’Anna told Ross and John that it was an obvious way to help while foot traffic in his store was going well.

And he called on other supermarkets to follow suit.

“I think it’s important not just us takes up this initiative,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

“They’ve been really happy that we’ve done it, and it’s working really, really well.”

Click PLAY to hear more