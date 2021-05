A particular snippet from a recent Andre Agassi interview caught Ross Stevenson’s attention at the weekend.

He was alerted to it by a listener, Lauren.

The tennis great explained how he conquered the serve of rival Boris Becker.

“They had a beer years later and Andre told him and Boris Becker’s head fell off!” Ross said on 3AW Breakfast

Press PLAY below to hear how he worked it out

Picture via Getty Images