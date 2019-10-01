Advertisement
How Australia found its Mojo: The ad men musicians who defined us
Alan ‘Mo’ Morris and Allan ‘Jo’ Johnston could have “easily, easily” been more conventional hit-makers, according to Russel Howcroft.
Instead they formed a powerhouse advertising duo, responsible for some of Australia’s most iconic TV campaigns, including:
- “Put another shrimp on the barbecue” – Australian tourism
- I Still Call Australia Home – Qantas
- C’mon Aussie, C’mon – World Series Cricket
Howcroft tells their story tonight in How Australia Found Its Mojo on the ABC at 8.30pm.
“The core skill here is that these guys were a singer-songwriter duo,” he told Ross and John this morning.
“They got lucky in that they spent other people’s money making their voices famous.
“They could’ve been singer-songwriters in the music world, they just chose to be in the jingle world.”
