3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Australia found its Mojo: The ad men musicians who defined us

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Alan ‘Mo’ Morris and Allan ‘Jo’ Johnston could have “easily, easily” been more conventional hit-makers, according to Russel Howcroft.

Instead they formed a powerhouse advertising duo, responsible for some of Australia’s most iconic TV campaigns, including:

  • “Put another shrimp on the barbecue” – Australian tourism
  • I Still Call Australia Home – Qantas
  • C’mon Aussie, C’mon – World Series Cricket

Howcroft tells their story tonight in How Australia Found Its Mojo on the ABC at 8.30pm.

“The core skill here is that these guys were a singer-songwriter duo,” he told Ross and John this morning.

“They got lucky in that they spent other people’s money making their voices famous.

“They could’ve been singer-songwriters in the music world, they just chose to be in the jingle world.”

Click PLAY to hear Howcroft’s full chat with Ross and John

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332