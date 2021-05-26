How Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is tracking

With a growing cluster of COVID-19 in the state, Victorians are turning up to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the greatest numbers yet.

On Tuesday, a record 15,858 people received a vaccine dose at a state-run site.

It’s the most vaccine doses delivered in a single day so far.

Victorian chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Anita Munoz, says supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to GPs has tripled in the past few weeks.

“Supply issues have been plaguing the program from the very beginning,” she said.

“The difference now is we’re able to produce AstraZeneca.”

Pfizer supply, which comes from overseas, is also becoming more consistent.

“The supply is becoming more reliable because the deliveries from offshore are now coming in greater numbers,” Dr Munoz said.

With the virus threat escalating as the Whittlesea cluster grows, Dr Munoz says Victorians are finally realising how important vaccination is.

“This was a concern that we’ve had for some time — that it would really only be the threat of a third wave that would convince people about this measure,” she said.

“We act on our perception of risk and the perception was that there wasn’t much risk of coronavirus here in Australia.”

