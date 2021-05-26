3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine..

How Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is tracking

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is tracking

With a growing cluster of COVID-19 in the state, Victorians are turning up to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the greatest numbers yet.

On Tuesday, a record 15,858 people received a vaccine dose at a state-run site.

It’s the most vaccine doses delivered in a single day so far.

Victorian chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Anita Munoz, says supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to GPs has tripled in the past few weeks.

“Supply issues have been plaguing the program from the very beginning,” she said.

“The difference now is we’re able to produce AstraZeneca.”

Pfizer supply, which comes from overseas, is also becoming more consistent.

“The supply is becoming more reliable because the deliveries from offshore are now coming in greater numbers,” Dr Munoz said.

With the virus threat escalating as the Whittlesea cluster grows, Dr Munoz says Victorians are finally realising how important vaccination is.

“This was a concern that we’ve had for some time — that it would really only be the threat of a third wave that would convince people about this measure,” she said.

“We act on our perception of risk and the perception was that there wasn’t much risk of coronavirus here in Australia.”

Press PLAY below for Dr Munoz’s update on Australia’s vaccine supplies

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332