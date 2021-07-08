3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • How Australia’s first dementia-friendly..

How Australia’s first dementia-friendly trail works

2 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for How Australia’s first dementia-friendly trail works

Australia’s first dementia-friendly sensory walking trail has been unveiled at Ballarat.

Anne Tudor, from Bigger Hearts Dementia Alliance Ballarat, told 3AW it was a special moment.

Her partner, Edie Mayhew was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in her 50s.

Anne helped bring the project to life.

“Firstly, the entire plan and every aspect of the trail was co-designed by people with dementia,” she said.

“That, in itself, makes it very different.”

Press PLAY below to hear how it works

Picture by Getty iStock

News
