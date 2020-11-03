How Australia’s former ambassador to the US thinks the election result will affect us

Australia’s former ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, says he thinks the relationship between Australia and the US will remain strong, no matter who wins the American election today.

“Either candidate works for us,” he told Neil Mitchell.

‘What we’ve proven over the last few years is that the international links between the United States and Australia are so deep.

“The relationship is so deep, it can endure and sort of volatility at a political level.

“We’ve done really well during this period with Donald Trump. He’s really challenged every country in the world but Australia came through it.

“If we can do well under Donald Trump, there’s no doubt we’ll do well under Joe Biden.”

Mr Hockey hedged his bets on who he thinks will triumph today.

“My gut says that Donald Trump can win, but all of the information available suggests that Biden will get there.”

Press PLAY below for more.