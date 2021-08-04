3AW
How basketball in Australia is on the verge of being changed forever

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for How basketball in Australia is on the verge of being changed forever

Basketball as a sport in Australia is on the verge of being changed forever, according to 3AW sports reporter Shane McInnes.

The Boomers will face off against the might of the United States at the Olympics on Thursday.

The winner will play in the gold medal match.

The Boomers have never won a medal at the games.

“I would go so far as to say that this is the biggest game in Australian basketball history,” McInnes told 3AW Afternoons.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

