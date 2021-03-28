How business leaders hope to get people visiting Docklands

Rebates totaling more than $200 will be made available to encourage people to holiday at Docklands.

The area has struggled significantly as a result of COVID-19, with the President of the Docklands Chamber of Commerce telling Neil Mitchell “close to 50 per cent” of businesses had shut down.

Johanna Maxwell hopes the scheme, which includes a rebate of up to $100 on accommodation and up to $110 on spending in retail, services, restaurants, attractions and fast food in the area, will lure more shoppers to the precinct.

“We are here to support (those businesses),” she said.

“We are here to do everything we can to get people to come back.”

Picture by Getty iStock