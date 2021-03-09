3AW
How cars could soon power homes for days during blackouts and emergencies

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Cars will soon be able to power the average Australian household for two days.

New technology will allow batteries in electric vehicles to provide power during blackouts and emergencies.

Research leader in the Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program at ANU, Dr Bjorn Sturmberg, says it’ll be a much-needed lifeline during fire season.

“Day-to-day the electricity grid is there for you … but we’ve seen the blackouts in South Australia, or the bushfires … at sometimes it pays to have a backup source of power,” he said.

“The size of the battery in an electric vehicle is big enough to power the average Australian home for two days.

“If you’re conscious of how you’re using your electricity as well, you should be able to stretch that for longer periods.”

