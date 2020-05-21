3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How casuals may lose out as a result of the landmark case ruling they’re entitled to paid leave

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A landmark Federal Court ruling has confirmed casual workers who work predictable and regular shifts are entitled to paid leave.

On Wednesday, the court found a casual mining worker employed by WorkPac, a labour hire firm, was entitled to annual leave, sick leave and carers leave because he worked regular shifts.

It comes after a similar ruling last year.

Employsure Managing Director Ed Mallett said the ruling this week was “surprising” and many were hoping the decision would overturn the comparable verdict reached last year.

Mr Mallett said the decision will have a detrimental effect on both employers and employees.

“There are huge implications. I’m frustrated by the decision both for employers and employees,” he told Tom Elliott.

“Now, in the worst possible jobs economy that we have seen in our lifetime we’ve got casuals that, today, found out they just got a lot more expensive and you’ve got employers who are considering how to reduce their costs.

“It doesn’t take too much to guess who is going to end up being at the front of that queue.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.