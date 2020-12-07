3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How cheap crayfish will be this Christmas

7 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for How cheap crayfish will be this Christmas

With increasing trade tensions with China, luxury seafood is tipped to be much more affordable than usual this Christmas.

Last month, a shipment of crayfish from Australia was held up by Chinese customs, who claimed they were concerned about trace elements of metal in the seafood. The delay led to some of the crayfish dying.

China has now imposed an unofficial ban on the prized Australian seafood.

CEO of Seafood Industry Australia, Veronica Papacosta, says it means bargain prices of Australian consumers.

“You’ll be looking at $50 to $60 a kilo,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

But processing delays could reduce availability.

“One of the issue we have is generally we’re shipping live lobster to China, where as the local market … would like it fresh and cooked, so there’s a bit of an infrastructure problem there as well,” Ms Papacosta said.

“As long as we can get the lobsters cooked and through the supply chain … I think you will see lobster come down.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

 

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332