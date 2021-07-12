3AW
How COVID-19 changed Australian spending habits

39 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for How COVID-19 changed Australian spending habits

The days of consumerism appear numbered, at least for now.

A recent survey found 63 per cent of Australians had actively spent less of their disposable income on appearances, opting instead to spend time with loved ones or on ‘special’ experiences.

Mark McCrindle, co-founder of Mainstreet Insights, said he wasn’t surprised by the data.

“What the lockdowns did do is help Australians re-prioritise,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear how spending habits have changed

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
