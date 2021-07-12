How COVID-19 changed Australian spending habits

The days of consumerism appear numbered, at least for now.

A recent survey found 63 per cent of Australians had actively spent less of their disposable income on appearances, opting instead to spend time with loved ones or on ‘special’ experiences.

Mark McCrindle, co-founder of Mainstreet Insights, said he wasn’t surprised by the data.

“What the lockdowns did do is help Australians re-prioritise,” he said.

