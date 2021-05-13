3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How COVID-19 changed Australia’s..

How COVID-19 changed Australia’s Coca-Cola consumption

43 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How COVID-19 changed Australia’s Coca-Cola consumption

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unexpected impact on Coca-Cola sales in Australia.

Sales of Coca-Cola products surged by eight per cent in the first quarter of the year, but they didn’t rise equally across the country.

Sales figures reveal Coca-Cola purchases rise steadily as the distance from a metropolitan centre increases.

National Retailers Association CEO Dominique Lamb says it’s likely due to people staying in suburban areas more often, rather than travelling into CBDs, due to COVID-19.

“Whilst our CBD foot traffic is down … they’ve moved their soft drink habit closer to their location,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“While we’ve been in lockdown we’ve been treating ourselves a little bit differently to what we would have before.”

The popularity of energy drinks has risen, while sales of no sugar soft drink varieties is up 15 per cent, and water sales are down.

Press PLAY below for Dominique Lamb’s thoughts on Coca-Cola’s COVID sales 

 

 

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332