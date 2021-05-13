How COVID-19 changed Australia’s Coca-Cola consumption

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unexpected impact on Coca-Cola sales in Australia.

Sales of Coca-Cola products surged by eight per cent in the first quarter of the year, but they didn’t rise equally across the country.

Sales figures reveal Coca-Cola purchases rise steadily as the distance from a metropolitan centre increases.

National Retailers Association CEO Dominique Lamb says it’s likely due to people staying in suburban areas more often, rather than travelling into CBDs, due to COVID-19.

“Whilst our CBD foot traffic is down … they’ve moved their soft drink habit closer to their location,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“While we’ve been in lockdown we’ve been treating ourselves a little bit differently to what we would have before.”

The popularity of energy drinks has risen, while sales of no sugar soft drink varieties is up 15 per cent, and water sales are down.

Press PLAY below for Dominique Lamb’s thoughts on Coca-Cola’s COVID sales