How COVID-19 could leave children at risk in the water heading into summer

There are fears COVID-19 could put a generation at risk in the water.

With swim schools and pools forced to close during lockdown, and with parents struggling to afford lessons, a new report found over 50 per cent of Australian parents weren’t prioritising teaching their children to swim.

The report was conducted by Swim Australia.

“41 per cent of families also said they will not think about it (swim lessons) for at least the next 12 months,” Swim Australia CEO, Brendon Ward, said on 3AW Breakfast.

“The pandemic has had huge implications.

“We are having children not learning in the school environment and not learning in the private environment, either.”

They’re hoping to raise awareness through Swim Safer Week this week.

“We have 500 swim schools around the country, around 80 in Victoria and they are all busting to get people through the doors,” he said.

“Kids should be able to swim before they leave primary school.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW Breakfast