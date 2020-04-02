How COVID-19 could revolutionalise your doctor appointments

The coronavirus has changed the world.

Many changes, such as social distancing, are – we hope – only temporary.

But some will stick.

It’s believed working from home will become more common, and several generations might change their perspective on life.

And leading medical minds hope a new emphasis on digital and telephone-based health care is here to stay.

With GP and specialist consultations pushed onto the phone and internet by social distancing, the federal government has jumped aboard with funding into telehealth.

“That should be something we should be doing more of,” Dr Andrew Rochford, an emergency physician and digital health expert, told Ross and John.

“We’ve been pushing towards this for a while, unfortunately it’s taken a worldwide pandemic to start seeing there’s a lot of efficiency in digital health care that we should start harnessing.”

