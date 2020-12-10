How COVID-19 has changed the gym game (and not necessarily for the better)

The government has given the green light to gyms for increased capacity post lockdown, but there are fears many people won’t return in a post-coronavirus world.

Many gym owners say numbers remain down, with clients now preferring online classes or exercising outdoors.

Former Carlton star Anthony Koutoufides, fitness coach at KoutaFit, told Tom Elliott there was no doubt people had adapted during lockdown and many liked it.

But he worries about the future of the gym industry.

“In all honesty, I’d love to see people get back to the gyms because I think it’s important for the people who do own them,” he said.

The issue was raised on the back of an opinion piece in The Age on the matter.

“My job is dependent on gyms and studios,” Cat Woods, who wrote the article, told Tom Elliott.

