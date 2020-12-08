How COVID-19 has exposed childcare problems in Australia

The coronavirus pandemic has only placed a heavier strain on Australia’s already under pressure childcare system.

A lack of overseas visa holders, higher ratios and sacked casuals has led to some families being turned away just an hour before drop-off.

“It’s really highlighted some of the employment issues we have in the sector, like the number of casuals and number of people working multiple jobs,” Sam Page, CEO of Early Childhood Australia, told 3AW Breakfast.

