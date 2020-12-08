3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How COVID-19 has exposed childcare..

How COVID-19 has exposed childcare problems in Australia

3 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for How COVID-19 has exposed childcare problems in Australia

The coronavirus pandemic has only placed a heavier strain on Australia’s already under pressure childcare system.

A lack of overseas visa holders, higher ratios and sacked casuals has led to some families being turned away just an hour before drop-off.

“It’s really highlighted some of the employment issues we have in the sector, like the number of casuals and number of people working multiple jobs,” Sam Page, CEO of Early Childhood Australia, told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332