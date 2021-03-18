How COVID-19 led to goats ‘taking over’ a Welsh town

The Welsh town of Llandudno has been overrun by goats after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the usual contraception drive.

Councillor Louise Emery, from Conwy Council in Llandudno, says it’s normal for the goats to venture into town in search of food, but not in such large numbers.

“They’re walking up the high street,” she told Ross Stevenson.

“They just kind of feel like they’re taking over.

“We’re hoping that when the warm weather comes, they will return.”

Councillor Emery says the cancellation of the town’s annual goat contraception drive is behind the boom in the goat population.

“They are wild animals but we have to control their numbers, otherwise they’d be crazy,” she said.

“Last summer we were due to gather up the females and give them the contraceptive.

“We just couldn’t do that with the Covid restrictions, because it required lots of volunteers, so they’ve been breeding like… goats.”

Image: Christopher Furlong / Getty