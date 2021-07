The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly played a part in parents employing tutors for their school-aged children, according to the Chief Executive of the Australian Tutoring Association.

“They (parents) are really worried their kids will be left behind,” Mohan Dhall told 3AW Drive.

But he says it’s just one of a number of factors at play.

Picture by Getty iStock.