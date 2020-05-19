3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Dan the plasterer got his wrong leg plastered

8 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man was left stunned after he went to a Melbourne hospital to have his broken ankle re-plastered, only to have the nurse plaster the wrong foot.

Dan Howard, who works as a plasterer, says he was lying on the hospital bed after X-rays.

He dozed off, sleepy after “a couple of beers”, and woke up to find the plaster on his wrong leg.

Dan, who 3AW Breakfast tracked down after his story appeared on the Rumour File yesterday, told Ross and John it made for an awkward conversation when he woke up to the mistake.

“I awkwardly had to ring the buzzer,” he told Ross and John.

“I’m like ‘Nurse, um, you’ve accidentally plastered up the wrong foot’, and she’s like ‘Oh, I’m so sorry!’.”

Click PLAY to hear Dan tell his story to Ross and John

five months ago.

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.