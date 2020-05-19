How Dan the plasterer got his wrong leg plastered

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man was left stunned after he went to a Melbourne hospital to have his broken ankle re-plastered, only to have the nurse plaster the wrong foot.

Dan Howard, who works as a plasterer, says he was lying on the hospital bed after X-rays.

He dozed off, sleepy after “a couple of beers”, and woke up to find the plaster on his wrong leg.

Dan, who 3AW Breakfast tracked down after his story appeared on the Rumour File yesterday, told Ross and John it made for an awkward conversation when he woke up to the mistake.

“I awkwardly had to ring the buzzer,” he told Ross and John.

“I’m like ‘Nurse, um, you’ve accidentally plastered up the wrong foot’, and she’s like ‘Oh, I’m so sorry!’.”

Click PLAY to hear Dan tell his story to Ross and John

five months ago.