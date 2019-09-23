‘How dare you!’: Greta Thunberg’s angry speech to world leaders at climate conference

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has given an angry and emotional speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

The 16-year-old admonished world leaders saying “you have stolen my dreams and my childhood” by not acting on climate change.

The Swedish girl held back tears as she delivered the speech to the UN General Assembly, made up of more than 50 global leaders.

“You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You are failing us. But young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has chosen not to attend the summit in New York but has mentioned the environment during a keynote speech in Chicago.

US President Donald Trump has also chosen not to take part in formal discussions but has made a brief appearance.

Andrew Higham, CEO of Mission 2020, a coalition of climate analysis organisations calling for urgent action, spoke to 3AW’s Tony Jones from the climate summit.

He said Greta’s speech showed the dissonance between leaders and the collective effort being made.

“It was obviously a very passionate speech, it’s hard to recall a more passionate speech in the UN, actually,” he said.

“But it does really reflect the dissonance between the leaders in the field … and those that are really not stepping up to the situation that we face,” he said.

Mr Higham cricticised Australia for a lack of action.

“We need to see all countries, all cities, all businesses, all investors stepping up and at the moment we’re not seeing that. There are some that are not turning up and Australia is one of those,” he said.

“It would appear that there are vested interests that have captured the government. There are massive economic opportunities that are are laying fallowed and being missed.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Getty/Stephanie Keith