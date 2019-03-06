3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why a Hawthorn butcher still has ‘order now for Christmas’ on his shop window

2 hours ago
WORD ON THE STREET
Word On The Street

A Hawthorn butcher has assured Tom Elliott he isn’t promoting Christmas in March!

He says the sign out the front of Gourmet Meats – saying “Order now for Christmas” – is still there from last year’s festive season.

Josh Nielson admits he probably needs to get on to scrubbing the sign off his shop window on Glenferrie Road.

“It’s become a bit of a local gag!” he said.

“I keep telling people they can place an order if they want to!”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

WORD ON THE STREET
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332