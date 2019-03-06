Advertisement
Why a Hawthorn butcher still has ‘order now for Christmas’ on his shop window
A Hawthorn butcher has assured Tom Elliott he isn’t promoting Christmas in March!
He says the sign out the front of Gourmet Meats – saying “Order now for Christmas” – is still there from last year’s festive season.
Josh Nielson admits he probably needs to get on to scrubbing the sign off his shop window on Glenferrie Road.
“It’s become a bit of a local gag!” he said.
“I keep telling people they can place an order if they want to!”
