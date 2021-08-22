3AW
How many minutes of life every hotdog takes off your life expectancy

14 hours ago
New research has identified how many minutes of life a person gains or loses by eating more than 5000 different types of food.

The University of Michigan study found every hotdog shortens your life expectancy by 36 minutes, and you lose two to four minutes of life per portion of cheese, but every serving of lettuce increases your life by about seven minutes.

A portion of nuts adds 26 minutes of life, and a peanut butter and jam sandwich gives you more than 30 minutes extra.

The researchers assessed the nutritional effect of the foods, along with the food’s carbon footprint, to determine its effect on lifespan.

In the case of hotdogs, professor of environmental health sciences of the University of Michigan, Professor Olivier Jolliet, says the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease rises.

“It’s because they contain a lot of processed meat and processed meats are not good, and contain carcinogenic substances and that means they enhance risk,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If you eat a hotdog every day, that’s like smoking two cigarettes a day.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how different foods increase and decrease life expectancy

