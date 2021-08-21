3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How governments use fear during the coronavirus pandemic

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
Australia OvernightcoronavirusLAURA DODSWORTHlockdown
Article image for How governments use fear during the coronavirus pandemic

Extraordinary documents from the UK have revealed the Government was advised by behavioural scientists that a substantial number of people did not feel threatened enough by COVID-19 to follow the rules.

It’s believed the suggestion was for the government to increase a sense of ‘personal threat’, to change behaviour.

Psychologists have analysed how the emotion of fear relates to the level to which they comply with coronavirus regulations.

Journalist, photographer, and author Laura Dodsworth has researched and compiled how fear was used in the UK government’s handling of the pandemic.

Luke Grant spoke to Laura about her new book, A State of Fear: how the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She’s told Luke about the how the government relied on the fear of the public to ensure acceptance of lockdown rules.

A State of Fear can be ordered online.

Click play below to listen to the full interview.

Luke Grant
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332