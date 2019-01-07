How hero pilot “earned his money” during dramatic crash-landing

A pilot has been hailed a hero after miraculous vision emerged of the plane he was steering crash-landed at Tooradin on Sunday.

All five people on board survived.

The cause is being investigated.

“All I can say is that he’s done a remarkable job to put that plane down where he has,” Chris Barry, chief pilot at South East Melbourne Skydivers, told 3AW Mornings.

“Nobody would have survived if it wasn’t for his brilliant piloting skills.”

Mr Barry said the pilot had shown tremendous skill.

“I’ve got to admit, flying a plane is very easy,” he said.

“You earn your money when things go wrong.

“That’s where all the training comes in.”

